Talladega County school board OKs flurry of personnel actions

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education approved 22 personnel actions during a brief Zoom teleconference Friday morning.
Among those actions was the resignation of Munford High School Principal Seth Taylor, who is accepting a position with another school system, effective June 30.
The board also voted to approve the transfer of Lincoln High Assistant Principal Patrick Talley, who will be the new principal at Munford.
The other resignations accepted Friday were Nathan Barrett (Childersburg High English teacher), Jessica Brannon (Stemley Elementary second-grade teacher), Robert Hardie (B.B. Comer High social studies teacher) and Jordan McKayla Harris (B.B. Comer Elementary fifth-grade teacher).
The board also accepted the retirements of Central Office secretary Debra Duvall, Childersburg High secretary Janice Rousseau and Munford Middle bus driver Clarence Tucker.
Kimberly Keith was transferred from school secretary at Childersburg Middle to the Central Office secretary position vacated by Duvall.
The board also approved four other transfers, including Chad Mullinax (11-month custodian to 12-month custodian at Lincoln High), Michael Pinson (assistant principal at Fayetteville to assistant principal at Childersburg Middle), Caitlin Prater (English teacher, from Munford High to Lincoln High) and Nathan Prather (music teacher at Childersburg High to assistant principal at Fayetteville).
The board voted to approve seven new hires, including Brenna Carlisle (sixth-grade teacher at Stemley), Hannah Garner (kindergarten at Sycamore Elementary), Madeline Grisham (English at Childersburg High), Candice Howard (first grade at Stemley), Riley Jones (English at Munford High), Michaela Lane (English at Munford High) and Christian Popham (Child Nutrition Program assistant at Sycamore).
Lastly, the board approved a leave-of-absence for Childersburg Elementary second-grade teacher Natalie Elliott.
Also Friday, the board:
Corrected the date on a previously approved resignation;
Heard Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey congratulate all of this year’s graduating seniors, who received their diplomas on time Thursday evening.
Announced the Central Office will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day; and
Announced the board will meet again Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m., via Zoom. After that, there are scheduled meetings June 29 and July 20, although it was not clear if the board would be able to meet in person or would continue using the Zoom platform.