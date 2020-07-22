Talladega County school board names new special education coordinator

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Starting Friday, the Talladega County School system will have a new special education coordinator.
The County Board of Education voted 4-0 Monday morning to accept the resignation of Dr. Krisin Harrell, special education coordinator at the central office, and to appoint Stemley Road Elementary School Principal Michelle Head to the same position.
Board member Johnny Ponder was absent from the meeting.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, Head brings some 20 years experience in the administrative field in Talladega and Shelby counties. Since she has been in Talladega, Lacey added, Head has served as principal at Sycamore, Winterboro and, most recently, Stemley Road elementary schools.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position, and I know she will do a super job,” Lacey told the board. “In the meantime, we will be looking diligently for a new principal at Stemley.”
Lacey said Harrell had resigned her position to take a job with the Pell City system.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board:
- Accepted the resignations of Bailey Webster Baker (Munford Middle School English teacher), Paige Brown (Childersburg High School digital learning specialist), Keneisha Garrett (kindergarten teacher at Watwood Elementary School), Kalie Holmes (science teacher at B.B. Comer Elementary School). Amanda Lovelady (agriscience teacher at Childersburg High School). Rebecca Mansfield (Talladega County Central High School English teacher), Emily Owens (special education at Childersburg High) and Michelle Williamson (counselor at Childersburg Middle);
- Hired Michelle Collier (Lincoln High School special education instructional and bus assistant), Selena Emerson (math, Munford High School), Krystal Goble (child nutrition program at Munford Elementary), Crystal Harmon (CNP assistant at Munford Elementary), Allonah Lakey (CNP assistant at Munford Elementary), Sheila McEwan (special ed at B.B. Comer Elementary), Megan Morris (fourth grade at Fayetteville), Kristopher Shields (bus driver at Munford Middle) and Natalie Williamson (English teacher at Munford Middle);
- Transferred Jennifer Ewen (pre-K instructional assistant to fourth grade teacher at Stemley), Jason Jacks (interim to permanent maintenance supervisor) and Hillary Rogers (business education to digital learning specialist at Childersburg High);
- Approved leaves of absence for Brittany Daugherty (Childersburg High School science teacher) and Sonay Galloway (Winterboro distance learning instructional assistant);
- Approved Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative teacher in residence contracts Caprice Buttram at B.B. Comer and Morgan Green at Stemley;
- Heard Lacey announce that she was working to “insure the health and safety of students, staff” when the students return Aug. 14, and that central office staff are continuing to monitor statewide information and statistics regarding COVID-19;
- Approved policies governing donations of surplus food and supervision of low risk juvenile sex offenders;
- Approved the bids for chemicals and cleaning supplies, uniforms, non-carbonated beverages, bread and milk and related products;
- Approved revisions to the child nutrition program operations manager salary schedule for the coming year; and
- Announced the next board meeting will take place Monday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. at the central office; there will also be budget hearings on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively. The second budget hearing will be immediately followed by a board meeting at 4 p.m.