Talladega County saw 21 lives lost to violence in 2020 (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- 2020 was a lot of things. It was a year of disease and economic crisis, catastrophic weather and vitriolic political discourse, divisiveness and isolation. And in Talladega County, and no doubt many other places as well, it was also a year of violence.
At least 21 people lost their lives to acts of violence in Talladega County in calendar 2020. To put that number in perspective, there were 13 homicides in Talladega and St. Clair counties combined in 2019. In 2020, Calhoun and Cleburne counties, with a total population of about 129,000, reported 14 homicides, up one from 2019. Talladega County has a population of about 80,000.
Some of this year's killings in Talladega County may have been connected to others, but seemingly most were not.
The city of Talladega reported 10 homicides last year, the county eight, Lincoln two and Childersburg one. Most of the victims were shot, but at least three were killed with bladed weapons and one was killed by an automobile. The victims ranged in age from 13 to 69. Most of them were Black males, but four were women and six were white.
Two of the investigations by law enforcement have been closed after determining the shootings were justified. In seven other cases, arrests have been made, on charges of capital murder, murder, manslaughter and shooting into an occupied vehicle. As of the end of the year, none of those charged had been convicted.
Another 11 cases, including one Wednesday, remain open, active investigations, with no arrests as of this writing.
And these are counting only the cases where the victims died. There have been dozens of incidents in the past year where people were wounded but survived, and certainly hundreds of cases where property was damaged but no people were hurt.
And those were only the cases where a resident or property owner bothered to report the damage to law enforcement. Many do not. Even many of the people wounded refuse to cooperate with the agencies trying to bring the people who attacked them to justice.
The arrests
Sometime either late Jan. 20 or early Jan. 21, Holli Swafford Pierce, 36, and her twin sons, Baron and Branson Durham, were killed in their home in Munford with several different bladed weapons.
Pierce’s oldest son, Landon Durham, attended school the day after the killings and visited Quintard Mall in Oxford before fleeing in a white SUV. He was captured a day later in Cherokee Couty and is facing capital murder charges.
He spray painted the floors and cabinets of the home where his family was killed, including the arrows indicating where he left the bodies and the name of his favorite anime character. His motive remained unclear.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the charges against Landon Durham have not been presented to a grand jury yet due to delays at the state forensics lab. In addition to everything else, the case is complicated by the fact the defendant is still a teenager.
After he was arrested on capital murder charges, he was automatically certified as an adult for trial purposes. But assuming he is indicted by a grand jury, he will still have the right to apply for youthful offender status because he was under 21 when he committed the alleged crimes.
If he is convicted as a youthful offender, he would face a maximum of three years in prison and have his record expunged upon his release.
Although he is facing a capital murder charge, the state will not be able to seek the death penalty, again due to the defendant’s age.
The next case closed by arrest was the killing of Corneisha Nicole Burton, 28, in Westgate Homes in Talladega on May 15. Talladega police arrested Ru’daisha J’ennae Stockdale on a charge of manslaughter about a month later, accusing her of acting recklessly, rather than intentionally. Few details of the events leading up to Burton’s death have been made public at this point.
Joseph McClain, 69, was shot and killed inside his car at a residence on East Sloan Avenue in Talladega on July 31, and Kenton Ameer Collins, 48, was arrested on a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle the same day. Collins’ case is also still pending grand jury, but it seems likely the charges against him will be upgraded at some point to reflect McClain’s death.
Corvus D. Barclay, 41, was fatally shot at a residence in the Bowdon Mobile Home Park on Aug. 3. According to Talladega police, Fabian Michael Lawson, 31, was arrested and charged with murder in this case. Barclay and Lawson knew each other, but the events leading up to this incident are also unclear.
Carmine C. Whetstone, 45, is also facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting of David Earl Whetstone, 65, on Nov. 22. According to Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies, the two Whetstones are related, although the relationship is uncertain. Carmine Whetstone was initially charged with felony assault against a different victim, who he allegedly pistol whipped, at roughly the same time David Whetstone was fatally shot.
Justified shootings
Two other killings, Keuan Hall and Jesse Gurley, were both closed after investigators determined the shootings were justified. Hall was shot and killed on West Street in Talladega on Jan. 27.
Gurley was killed at a residence in Lincoln on March 31 after attempting a break-in. Gurley and other people had allegedly broken into the same residence earlier the same night and robbed and assaulted the homeowner. When Gurley returned to the home for some reason, this time the homeowner was armed and appears to have acted in self-defense, according to Lincoln police.
No arrests
All of the cases are still active investigations as of the new year. Nijah Curry and Patrick Swain were fatally shot a day apart in Talladega in early April during a series of shootings that also wounded a third victim. It is not known if the two cases are related.
The same month, Tommy Marbury was fatally shot in Sadie Lee Homes in Childersburg on April 27, following two other shooting incidents that did not result in any fatalities.
Aemir Townsend, 18, died Sept. 28 after being shot in southern Talladega County. His body was spotted by a passing motorist.
Cedarious Swain, 25, was killed in a trailer near Sylacauga on Oct. 22. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Davion Beck, 35, was fatally shot in his residence on Avenue H on Nov. 10. The shooter appears to have attempted to set the house on fire afterward but ended up doing only minimal damage.
Benetez Evans, 36, appears to have been ambushed in front of a residence in Knoxville Homes on Nov. 19. Two other people were injured in the attack, but neither appeared willing to cooperate with investigators.
Susan Taylor, 34, was hit by a car on Alabama 77 in Lincoln on Nov. 21. The driver of the car that hit her fled the scene, and her death is still under investigation.
Johnny Williams, 17, was a passenger in Kia Forte that was shot into Dec. 3. The driver was not injured.
Corneil James, 26, was shot to death in his vehicle at the Exxon Station on Alabama 21 in Munford on Dec. 14. A Jeep described by witnesses was located by investigators in Westgate in Talladega, but the driver had not been identified as of Friday.
Cecil Paul Adair, 21, was fatally shot while walking down Brignoli Street in Talladega on his way to the store Dec. 19. Although investigators believe the shooter was in a car, no more information was readily available.
Mark Brandon Hogan, 37, was killed Dec. 30 on Front Street in Bon Air following a dispute. Deputies had not made an arrest in the case as of Friday.
