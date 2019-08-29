AUBURN – Kimberly Murray, of Talladega County, was recently selected one of Alabama 4-H’s Volunteers of the Year, according to a press release.
The announcement was made at a recognition and awards program during 4-H Competitive Events Day at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.
As the youth development and education program of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, 4-H helps foster skills in Alabama’s young people. The success of county and state programs is largely dependent on support from volunteers.
“This year’s seven regional 4-H Volunteers of the Year were selected by the 4-H staff in their region and represent the best of our outstanding 4-H volunteers,” said Nancy Alexander, Alabama 4-H Extension specialist, in the release. “Their 4-H stories demonstrate how they each go above and beyond the call of duty to make an impact in their clubs and county.”
During the last club year, more than 8,930 volunteers assisted local 4-H clubs. In addition, the volunteers contributed 165,701 hours to 4-H programs, valued at $4.2 million or an estimated 82 full-time employees.
These 4-H volunteers guide members in becoming productive residents, outstanding communicators, effective leaders and successful lifelong learners.
Alexander also said they serve as 4-H’s best advisors for what programs are needed in local communities and how to leverage local resources for the greatest impact.
“Volunteers extend the reach of 4-H Foundation Regional Extension agents to provide life-changing opportunities for Alabama youth,” said Gary Lemme, Alabama Extension director, in the release. “Alabama 4-H provides life-changing lessons in a wide variety of program areas. Without volunteers, Alabama 4-H could not reach 178,000 youth. These volunteers are 4-H heroes who are making the best better.”