Talladega County’s Jeremy Wilson honored during Farmers Federation meeting

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Jeremy Wilson, of Talladega County, was honored during the Alabama Farmers Federation Commodity Organization Meeting on Feb. 4 in Montgomery.
Wilson rotated off the State Soybean Committee after nine years serving and representing fellow producers across the state. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Wilson and Federation Soybean Division Director Carla Hornady.
During the same conference, Wilson was elected to a three-year term on the Federation's State Wheat & Feed Grain Committee.