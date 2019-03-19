The Talladega County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated presented its biannual Jabberwock program on Feb. 23 at the Ritz Theater in Talladega. The theme “Tiaras & Tuxedos; Daring to Dream” was a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The chapter held its first Jabberwock in 1982. Over the past 37 years, this endeavor has assisted alumnae in financially supporting the education of many young ladies. The Jabberwock Committee, led by Carolyn Spann and Lecia Whiteside, worked relentlessly to create a wonderful event. The production
choreographer, Pamela McTier, did an outstanding job organizing the arrangement of the performances and dance presentations.
Contestants were divided into three categories: Little Miss Jabberwock (5-9), Miss Crimson and Cream (10-13), and Miss Jabberwock (14-18); with an additional category titled People’s Choice.
Sorority members sponsor a contestant to raise money for annual scholarships given to students across the Talladega County area. The audience had an opportunity to vote on its favorite contestant during the People’s Choice Award, and Jaharia Douglas was crowned the 2019 winner. This year’s Jabberwock winners were: 2019 Little Miss Jabberwock Kyla Dixon, 2019 Miss Crimson and Cream Kayla Wilson, and 2019 Miss Jabberwock Ashanti Briggs.
The Jabberwock program and pageant afford the community’s most deserving young ladies the opportunity to raise money for college scholarships and participate in impactful, life-changing programs and initiatives.
Fundraising efforts exceeded the initial goal set by the Jabberwock Committee. This year’s event was the chapter’s most successful so far.