Talladega County road crew worker rescues trapped driver

During the winter of a universally recognized awful year, a certain kind of feel-good story feels like an absolute necessity. Even better if it involves someone helping out a complete stranger.
And best of all if the person doing the helping says he/she wants no recognition for what they did.
On Dec. 4, a Talladega County road crew, including Blaine Gaither, was working near the intersection of Alabama 77 and Berney Station Road. According to Gaither's wife, “he heard a bang,” and realized that a lumber truck had turned over.
According to a report filed by the Talladega Fire Department, which responded to the accident, “A semi-truck loaded with lumber left the road and overturned ...The truck and lumber had the southbound lane of Alabama 77 blocked and was blocking both lanes of Berney Station Road.”
The cab of the truck was lying on its side, with the driver still in it, according to Jessie Gaither.
“The other people on the crew were going toward it, but he ran,” she said of her husband. “They told him he was small, so he could get in to help the driver.
“He crawled over to the window, but the driver said he was stuck and couldn’t get out. So he was able to crawl in through the window. The driver must have been in shock, because he wouldn’t let go of the steering wheel or take off his seat belt. He just sat there with him and waited.”
Gaither ended up kicking out the windshield of the truck and was finally able to get himself and the driver out.
The driver was not injured. Talladega firefighters and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies were able to clear the road, and the accident was investigated by Alabama State Troopers. The trooper report was not readily available. Gaither was congratulated by the deputies and paramedics on the scene, according to witnesses.
Word of the morning’s events made its way around the county offices fairly quickly. According to one comment made in an email regarding the morning’s events, “He didn’t want a pat on the back because he believes it would take an otherwise good blessing away. I told Jessie that he’s not asking for recognition, so he should still be in good standing as far as blessings go.”