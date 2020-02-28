Talladega County Retired Educators prepare invitations for annual banquet

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Retired Educators Association members met Thursday, Feb. 27, to prepare for their annual banquet at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center in April.
About 200 invitations were prepared and sent to chapter members, Alabama Education Retirees Association (AERA) members, state representatives and senators for our area, state AERA representatives, city and county board of education superintendents, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind president, and local city and county officials.