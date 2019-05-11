Talladega County Retired Educators hold annual banquet

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Retired Educators Association held its annual banquet for 2019 at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center with 40 retirees and guests in attendance, according to a press release.
The banquet was filled with wonderful entertainment and great information provided by the keynote speakers as well as some awards given to members for community service.
The Talladega Chapter is to be commended for its dedication to education, the release says.
Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper brought greetings to those attending from the city of Talladega.
Charles Montgomery provided musical entertainment with selections that brought tears to members eyes, the release says, and members got to sing along with him, too.
Keynote speakers for the evening were Dr. Stafford Thompson incoming Alabama Education Retirees Association president, and 2019 AERA President Teresa Noell from Anniston.
The National Retired Education Association and AARP awards a certificate and pin to those who exhibit leadership, enthusiasm, support of chapter and involvement doing community service.
This year, there were two recipients of this award: Martha Thompson and Sissy Brown. Both of these ladies have shown outstanding support to the chapter, especially since they are relatively new to the Talladega Chapter, the release says.
Talladega Chapter members, the release says, want those retirees who have not joined the organization to know they’re missing out on fellowship with fellow education retirees, information that is important for retirees such as PEEHIP (Public Health Employees’ Health Insurance Plan) and Education Trust Fund, and keeping in touch with our state senators and legislators.