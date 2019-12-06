TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Retired Educators Association welcomed in the Christmas season Thursday, Dec. 5, at Plank Road Station (Aljerald Powers Memorial Lodge) in Winterboro with 13 members and two guests in attendance.
Alexander Williams, district manager for AMBA (Association Member Benefits Advisors), and co-worker Jeff presented a wonderful and informative program for AERA members on topics such as long-term care insurance to match ones needs; dental and vision plans; Medicare supplement plans offering freedom of choice to select doctors, hospitals and clinics that members want and will never be canceled because of age and health; cancer; heart and stroke insurance with benefits paid directly to the member; final expense whole life and guaranteed acceptance life insurance; the Medical Air Services Association (MASA); and American Hearing Benefits (AHB).
After a question-and-answer period, members and guests were treated to great refreshments prepared by the chapter members.