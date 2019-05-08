SYLACAUGA – The Talladega County Relay for Life is set for Friday at the Sylacauga High School soccer field.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and continues until 9.
The Relay for Life event has combined North and South Talladega County because in recent years participation sponsorships and funds have dropped off.
This year’s goal for the county is $50,000.
Relay for Life is a team fundraising cancer walk event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path.
Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser cancer walk for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries who give of their time and effort to battle cancer.
The death rate from cancer in the United States has declined steadily over the past 25 years, according to annual statistics reported by the American Cancer Society earlier this year. As of 2016, the cancer death rate for men and women combined had fallen 27 percent from its peak in 1991.
The drop in cancer mortality is mostly due to steady reductions in smoking and advances in early detection and treatment, the report said.
Some of the American Cancer Society programs Relay for Life benefits are the organization’s Cancer Research Center; Reach to Recovery; Road to Recovery; Look Good, Feel Better; Hope Lodge; and Cancer.org.
In case of rain on Friday, Relay for Life will be held at J. Craig Smith Community Center.