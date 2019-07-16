Talladega County recognized with Alabama 4-H Centennial Youth Initiative status

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University honored the Talladega County Commission for supporting the county’s 4-H Program during a special presentation at the commission meeting July 8.
Extension Associate Director Paul Brown presented Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham and Talladega Extension Coordinator Henry Dorough with a “crystal clover” and medallions of excellence to the members of the local 4-H team.
Talladega is one of 39 (out of 67) counties in Alabama to be recognized with Alabama 4-H Centennial Youth Initiative County status.
Kim Good, who previously served as the 4-H Foundation Regional agent for Clay and Talladega counties, will now be working exclusively in Talladega County.