Talladega County Probate Office collecting gifts for foster kids

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- For the second year in a row, the Talladega Probate Office is setting up angel trees in the courthouse in Talladega and the annex in Sylacauga.
“The purpose is to encourage those willing and able to help ensure our foster kids in Talladega County have a quality Christmas,” Probate Judge Randy Jinks said. “Those interested can come by and select an angel with the name and age of a foster kid and whether the gift is for a boy or a girl.”
Jinks added that last year’s effort “was very successful, and with all the challenges 2020 has brought, we are optimistic and hopeful that people will respond in a positive way again this year. Gifts can be turned in to the Probate Office, and they don’t have to be wrapped,”
Gifts will be accepted through Christmas Day, he added.