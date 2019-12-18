Talladega County probate judge says toy drive for foster children a success

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks placed Angel Trees in the courthouses in Talladega and Sylacauga containing the names of children in foster care and their Christmas wish lists.
Every single angel was taken, Jinks said Monday while delivering the gifts to the Talladega Department of Human Resources, with Nicole Parker, Sherry Butler and Crimson Halpin with DHR picking them up.
“There are 81 children in foster care in Talladega County right now,” Jinks said. “Attorneys, county employees and people with business at the courthouse all stepped up to help. And I think it speaks very well of us as a community that people are willing to help out even when they’ve just finished paying their taxes.”