TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega High School boys basketball team recently won its first state championship. It was also the first state crown for the school since the Alabama High School Athletic Association went to a playoff format to decide state titles.
School board Superintendent Tony Ball announced an effort to raise money to purchase championship rings for the team and asked for donations from the community. NAACP Talladega County Chapter President the Rev. Hugh Morris reached out to local NAACP members to join in the effort, and they displayed the character and community support they always do, he said.
Morris said the Talladega County Chapter was proud to announce it donated $1,000 toward the rings and the basketball program.
“I am humbled and so proud to be a part of this community,” Morris said. “Please help us to help others. Join the Talladega County NAACP.”
To join, or for more information, contact Membership Chairperson Josephine McKinney at 256-362-8998 or Morris at 256-493-0525.