Talladega County man gets 30 years in prison for rape in 1st degree

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of rape in the first degree.
Demetrius Redmond, 41, was convicted by a jury in March of the forcible rape of his girlfriend’s then-13-year-old daughter. He was sentenced earlier this month by Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the victim gave a statement to the court before sentencing.
“She started out reading a written statement, then set that aside and addressed the court directly,” Giddens said. “She told the judge what she had gone through and what this had done to her life. She did very well. I was very impressed and I’ve seen a lot of these.”
The victim also testified at trial, saying that the night of the rape in March 2017, she and the defendant had been wrestling, as they frequently did, when he pinned her, pulled down her pants and forced himself inside of her. Her mother walked in while this was still going on.
After failing to convince both the victim and her mother that nothing had happened, Redmond eventually dropped them off at a gas station, where they called other family members, who in turn called the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim also underwent a rape exam at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where Redmond’s sperm were recovered inside her.
Redmond testified in his own defense, stating he and the victim had a consensual sexual relationship, and that she had actually forced herself on him the night the mother caught him.
The jury of seven women and five men apparently did not buy his argument and voted to convict him after a little over an hour in deliberation.
Also in court this month:
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced Lance Gay Luker, 57, to 104 months in prison, split, with 24 months to serve and 24 months probation for felony driving under the influence;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea on information from William Todd Jr., 55,, to unlawful possession of a controlled substance. A plea on information means the defendant pleads guilty before he has been indicted by a grand jury;
Hollingsworth sentenced Ricky Shane Canada, 33, to 60 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 145 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia. A second controlled substance charge was dismissed, Giddens said;
Hollingsworth sentenced David Alonza Ray McDonald, 50, to 15 years, split, 283 days in prison and 24 months probation for obstruction of justice;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Amethyst Simpson, 34, to possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from William Todd III, 32, to possession of a controlled substance;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Harley Ray Popham Roberts, 27, to violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA);
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Demetrius Milner, 43, to possession of a controlled substance;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Julian Dominique Jemison, 29, to a SORNA violation;
Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from William Roy Tipton Jr., 34, to two counts of burglary in the third degree;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Janet Waites Akin, 65, to theft of property in the first degree and forgery in the second degree; and
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Stephanie Lynn Butts, 44, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.