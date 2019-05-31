TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued proposed fines for a business and an individual in Talladega County, according to a press release issued earlier this week.
The citation against the individual names Christopher Barnett for “creating and not properly closing an unauthorized dump” at 17860 Alabama 21 in Alpine. The civil penalty in this case would be $5,000.
The business cited is Imerys Carbonates USA Inc., which is facing a $30,000 fine for “documented visible emissions exceedances,” according to the release.
Both notices are dated May 22, and both carry 30-day comment periods.
According to the full report, ADEM conducted a site inspection of the illegal dump in September and tracked Barnett as the owner through property records. Barnett was apparently living at the location of the dump as well.
“During the inspection, department personnel observed approximately 105 cubic yards of household waste, appliances and scrap tires open(ly) dumped on the site without a landfill permit from the department, thereby constituting the creation of an (unauthorized dump, or) UAD,” the report said.
A notice was mailed to Barnett and returned. It was then sent by Federal Express but still remained unanswered, according to the report.
In addition to paying the fine, Barnett will also submit a site closure plan, including a schedule, and implement that plan by removing all of the dumped items to an approved landfill. The report indicates Barnett does not have any prior findings against him.
Imerys, according to documents posted online in that case, has already come to an agreement with the department regarding the findings against it, although “the permittee (Imerys) neither admits nor denies the department’s contentions. The permittee consents to abide by the terms of this consent order and to pay the civil penalty assessed herein.”
The same report indicates that, in January, ADEM conducted an announced inspection and noticed excessive emissions coming from a displaced air vent on a rail car and a “bag house stack during silo filling operations.”
“The department conducted a visible emission observation and documented a six-minute average of 92 percent opacity from the air vent,” according to the report.
At the bag house stack, the same test was conducted, and ADEM “documented a six-minute average of 16 percent opacity…” Neither operation was shut down while the VEO was being conducted.
Imerys received a warning from ADEM in April 2017 for failing to notify the department of non-functional pollution control devices.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments or request a public hearing regarding the landfill should contact ADEM, ℅ Stephen A. Cobb, Chief of the Land Division, at P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463.
Anyone wishing to comment on the Imerys finding or to request a hearing should write to Ronald W. Gore, Chief of ADEM-Air Division, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463.