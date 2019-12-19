Talladega County man arrested on sex offender act violation for 2nd time

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County man was charged Thursday with violating the sex offender registration and notification act, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Matthew Eugene Haus, 36, was convicted of sexual abuse in the third degree in Iowa in 2002, according to Tubbs.
It was not clear what brought Haus to Alabama, but Tubbs said he registered an address on the 2700 block of Alabama 21 when he moved here. Deputies learned he had not been living at that residence since at least early November. He allegedly had moved to what Tubbs described as a wooded area off Old Birmingham Highway in Sylacauga.
Tubbs said Haus was already in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being arrested on separate charges Dec. 3. The nature of those charges was unclear Thursday.
Haus was arrested a year ago by Talladega police on another SORNA charge, according to an account published in December 2018. He missed a legally required quarterly check-in in September 2017, and a warrant was issued the following month.
Haus was convicted of performing a sex act with a 4-year-old girl in Des Moins and was incarcerated until September 2013. He first registered in Talladega County in 2015.
According to jail and court records, the previous SORNA case is still pending. Jail records indicate Haus has also been charged with failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court; it was not clear what the charges were in this case.
When Haus was arrested in 2018, Talladega police indicated he was also on federal probation. It was unclear Thursday what he had been convicted of on the federal level.
Bond in the first SORNA case was set at $10,000. Bond in the second case was set at $5,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin, Tubbs said.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.