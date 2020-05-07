Talladega County Judicial Building remains closed to public until at least May 15

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- With a handful of exceptions, the Talladega County Judicial Building will remain closed to the general public, and in-person hearings will remain suspended, at least until later this month.
“We are continuing to use closed circuit television for all incarcerated defendants and virtual Zoom hearings for non-jury civil matters,” Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff said Monday. “The incarcerated cases have actually remained on schedule for both pleas and sentencing. Most of the civil hearings have also remained on schedule with the Zoom platform.”
Woodruff also said that “because the judicial building has been closed to the general public, the out-on-bond criminal cases, divorce trials and juvenile matters have understandably lagged behind.
“Assuming we are able to resume some semblance of normal operations beginning May 18, those cases will be the primary focus we have to tackle.
“We have also begun making preparations to deal with the large dockets and the flow of people in and out of the judicial building while satisfying all the safety guidelines so we can safely operate.
“I told someone last week we have lots of employees in the building working every day, and while we’re running about 5,000 RPMs, I feel like we’re only moving 15 miles per hour sometimes. It can be very frustrating, but everyone is working well together, and that’s been the key.
“Some judicial circuits around the state have been devastated and basically shut down for more than 45 days now. We have been very fortunate that our caseload is moving, albeit at a slower pace than normal.”
According to an order issued Friday, May 1, the Circuit and District clerks’ offices will be open to the public May 12 and May 14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“All entrants will be screened by security at the front entrance prior to admittance,” the order states. “A limited number of people will be allowed into the judicial building at any given time. All social distancing parameters (6 feet unless notified otherwise) will be in place and strictly enforced.”
Other than these times, admittance to the building will be limited to court employees and attorneys.
The delays and suspensions in previous court orders are basically extended through at least May 15, when a new order will be issued.
Initial court appearances in criminal cases will be held via closed circuit TV on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. May jury trials are canceled, but the grand jury set to come in May 18 will meet unless an order saying otherwise is entered before then.
All lawyers with cases pending before the Talladega County Circuit Court who have not already done so are instructed to set up Zoom accounts.
Defendants out on bond who had cases on the May 6 docket will have their cases continued until June 3, according to Woodruff’s order.
Arraignment, plea, sentencing and arraignment dockets for defendants out on bond will likely be continued until later this month.