SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys golf team won the 2019 Talladega County Golf Tournament at Sylacauga Country Club on Monday afternoon. The Aggies won with a score of 333. Fayetteville finished second with a score of 437. Childersburg, Lincoln, and Munford didn’t have enough golfers to compete for the county championship as a team.
It the fifth straight county title for Sylacauga.
“It always means a lot for pride factor with any of the sports with the county championships,” Sylacauga head coach Greg Lane said.” They wanted to do that (win the county tournament). I have a very good team that has a chance to do something. The last two years, we just missed state finals. This year, we are playing a lot more tournaments and we have done well against big schools. Hopefully, doing all these tournaments and all that we are doing we will get over that last hump and (we’ll) be one of the last four playing for state finals.”
Timber Carter was the low medalist of the tournament as he shot a 76 on Monday. Carter was the runner-up for low medalist as he lost in a shootout to his teammate.
The senior was thrilled about winning his first county title.
“I started out pretty good,” Carter said. “On the first hole, I made a good birdie putt, so I knew that it was going to be a good day. I had some bad shots. I had some up and downs. I made some good par putts. I struggled there at the end, but overall, I played pretty good and got the job done.”
This was the lowest score that Carter has shot in a tournament.
Joseph Knight and Skiler Kirk finished tied for second with an 84. Mason Strength shot an 89 and Max Jackson recorded a 91 for the Aggies. All four golfers were selected to the all-county team.
GIRLS
Lincoln High School’s girl golf team won the Talladega County Golf tournament on Monday. The Lady Golden Bears were the only school to field a team in the competition. Sylacauga, Childersburg had two golfers apiece while Fayetteville only had one golfer competing in the tournament.
“Sylacauga had the two scorers, but they didn’t have a third girl,” Lincoln head coach Seth Ford. “They probably would’ve beat us. Our three girls finished third, fourth and fifth. They were the next three up, so we are really proud of them. We are proud of the way that they played. Coming off spring break having a little bit of rust, but they settled in after a few holes… They had a nice little day.”
Lincoln had two girls to make the all-county team in Natalie Purinton and Skyler Hickman. Purinton finished third with a score of 111. Hickman was fourth with a score of 120. Kynslee Lomell finished fifth with a score of 128.
Sylacauga’s Madelyn Friday was the low medalist for the tournament with a 79. This is the first time that Friday shot under 80.
“My goal was to shoot under 80, because I have never done that in a tournament before,” Friday said. “I have done it practicing, but I have never done it in a tournament before. I went out there and knew that I could do it. I shot a 38 playing nine holes, so when I went out there and shot a 79 I was really proud.”
Seventh-grader Camilla Friday finished second with a score of 93.