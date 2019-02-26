The Talladega County Commission during its meeting Monday approved a resolution from the Talladega County Economic Development Authority, stating the EDA withdraws its recommendation to the County Commission to authorize funds to the City of Lincoln for an Embry Bend water project.
Lincoln wanted to use just under half a million dollars from the county’s 2-cent sales and use tax fund to run water lines to the Embry Bend area outside of Lincoln.
The resolution states that “members of the House of Representatives, representing Talladega County, have unanimously asked that their names be removed from the resolution sent to the Talladega County Commission in approval of the project.”
The issue of how decisions regarding the tax proceeds are made -- specifically, how many and which members of the county’s state legislative delegation must approve any request -- arose during a former court case pitting the county against the city of Lincoln.
Lincoln had a previous resolution passed by the EDA recommending the project and got the signatures of two of the county’s four state senators and all four state representatives.
A second document was submitted to the court at a hearing last October containing the signatures of all eight members of the delegation.
The county then filed a document signed by all four members of the House delegation withdrawing their approval of the project.
When the law governing the 2-cent fund was written, Talladega County was represented by one senator and three representatives. The authorization process in the law, which has not been amended since 2000, says the approval of the one senator and any two of the three House members is required to authorize an expenditure.
In a declaratory judgement issued in October, then-Circuit Judge Julian King found the legislative intent was for authorization to require the approval of all the senators in the delegation and at least two of the four representatives.
The county had deposed former Sen. Jim Preuitt and Reps. Barbara Boyd, Ron Johnson and Steve Hurst, arguing the legislative intent was to give authority to the members of the Legislature residing in Talladega County. King ruled against that argument.
Lincoln agreed to dismiss the original case against the county, with the understanding that it could refile in the near future.
Both sides agreed portions of the law as it is written are unclear and should probably be amended by the state Legislature soon.
“I hope the city, the county and the legislative delegation can all sit down and work this out for the benefit of the people of this great county,” King said. “The act needs to be amended and made a model of clarity. No disrespect to those who crafted this legislation, but I think we can all agree that it does need to be amended.”
During its meeting on Feb. 12, the County Commission voted to appeal a court ruling regarding how decisions are made regarding the county’s 2-cent sales and use tax fund.
The EDA’s withdrawal of support for funding the Embry Bend water project falls in line with King’s ruling.
Commissioners Jackie Swinford and Tony Haynes were absent Monday.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a request by the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency for an Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG), in the amount of $4,219;
Reappointed Duane Stephens to the board of the Munford Water Authority, Inc., for a six-year term, beginning March 1, 2019, and expiring March 1, 2025;
Appointed Oscar Barclay to the Board of Central Talladega County Water District for a term ending June 1, 2020, replacing Jeremiah Garrett;
Appointed Eric Richardson to the Board of Central Talladega County Water District for a term ending June 1, 2020, replacing Ray Nix;
Approved a revised lease purchase agreement with Kyocer for the probate copier, which was first approved Aug. 13, 2018;
Approved a retail sales agreement, lease purchase agreement and service maintenance agreement with Kyocera for the jail copier;
Agreed to seek bids for food, non-food, milk and bread for the jail;
Approved a conference request for two highway supervisors to attend flagger training sponsored by the Alabama Transportation Assistance Program;
Approved expenditures in the amount of $292,122.53; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, March 11, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior, beginning at 5 p.m.
Home staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this report.