Talladega County District Attorney named DA of the year

Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens has been recognized by his peers as DA of the Year at the annual state association meeting last week.
According to a copy of his nomination provided by Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, “there is a reason why Steve Giddens served four consecutive terms ... since his election in 1998. In fact, there are several reasons. First, Steve is hard working, honorable in his profession, and dedicated to public service. (He) has an open door policy for the public, whether you are the victim of a crime, a concerned citizen or a relative of the accused, Steve’s door is open. He meets personally with all the victims and families of major crimes. He believes victims are the number one ingredient in the criminal justice system. ... Speaking out for victims of crime is what drives Steve to keep working despite his eligibility for retirement.”
In addition to his involvement in the prosecution of major crimes, Giddens also often tries misdemeanor cases, juvenile court proceedings and probation revocations himself, and is “always prepared and has full knowledge of the case,” Kilgore said.
Giddens also co-founded the Palmer Place Children’s Advocacy Center (and is still on the board of directors 20 years later) and started the Talladega County Domestic Violence Unit. He has also promoted legislation at the state level supporting victims’ rights while continuing to put his staff first, maintaining positions and victims’ service through budget cuts and through the pandemic that temporarily closed the courthouse last year.
The award was presented by ADAA Executive Director Barry Matson, who worked as Giddens’ chief assistant before Kilgore.
He “has a reputation across Alabama as a fair, honest and dedicated prosecutor. His character and abilities are second to none. Steve has repeatedly been recognized as a leader among all the district attorneys in Alabama, having previously served as a board member and president of the association. Talladega County is fortunate to have such a fair, dedicated and hard working district attorney.”
Matson added, “Steve is my friend and I’m proud to have served as his chief deputy DA. The District Attorney of the Year Award is a prestigious recognition for Steve Giddens and Talladega County. It is a well deserved honor for a great man.”