Talladega County DHR launches faith-based partnership to promote foster care, adoption

SYLACAUGA -- The Talladega County Department of Human Resources, the Talladega County Children’s Policy Council and the Get Healthy Talladega County Network spearheaded a luncheon for area pastors Tuesday.
The purpose of the event was to discuss how the faith community could bring awareness to adoption and foster care.
The Children’s Policy Council and Get Health Talladega County recently launched an initiative with Talladega County DHR to promote local foster care and adoptions.
Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) served as host for the event, and Chick-fil-A of Sylacauga catered Tuesday’s lunch.
“This is a call to action for us to build better resources to help with the foster care needs in our community,” said Margaret Morton, executive director of SAFE. “It’s something that really hits close to home.”
The luncheon provided area pastors and religious leaders with detailed information regarding the county’s adoption and foster care systems.
“We believe the faith-based community plays a key role in protecting our most vulnerable children and families,” said Nicole Parker, director of Talladega County DHR. “If every church in the county … provided just one foster home, it would be more than enough.”
According to Parker, there were 13 adoptions through foster care in the county last year.
“Reuniting our children with their parents or a relative is our No. 1 goal, but there is a great need for foster parents in the county,” she said.
There are 30 approved foster homes in Talladega County, Parker noted. She added that as of Tuesday, 89 children were in the care of Talladega County DHR.
“It’s always a revolving door,” she said. “The numbers change day to day.”
Lifeline Children's Services of Birmingham also served as one of the sponsors for Tuesday’s luncheon.
The ministerial organization provides churches with necessary tools, training and resources regarding foster care and adoption.
“We work with churches to equip families through comprehensive, gospel-centered training,” said Tim Crist, manager of Lifeline Children’s Services. “We also provide holistic support to families with children in foster care.”
Parker added that approximately 11 churches of various denominations were represented at Tuesday’s luncheon.
Said Gary Boles, pastor of Pine Hill Church of Sylacauga, “As the church, we are called to help those who are less fortunate than us. Becoming more involved and informed about the foster care system is something we should all do as the body of Christ.”
A second pastor’s luncheon will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Talladega, beginning at noon.
“We hope to have another strong turnout Thursday for those in the north end of the county,” Parker said.
DHR officials also encouraged anyone interested in becoming a foster parent to attend training meetings either Jan. 21 at SAFE in Sylacauga or Jan. 28 at Talladega County DHR in Talladega. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m.
For more information on Thursday’s luncheon or the training sessions, contact Talladega County DHR at 256-761-6600, or visit SAFE’s Facebook page. On Facebook, search “SAFE Family Services Center.”
