Talladega County Democrats condemn violence at Capitol

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee has issued the following statement on the events at the U.S. Capitol last week.
On Jan. 6, as the legislative branch of our government attempted to carry out its constitutional duty, terrorists executed an attack on the Capitol. The halls of Congress were desecrated. Feces was smeared throughout the building, federal property was vandalized and stolen, and some insurrectionists brought weapons, including guns and Molotov cocktails.
Since our nation’s founding, elections have been won and lost, but we have never experienced a reaction like the one witnessed Jan. 6, even in years when the popular vote winner did not win the Electoral College vote.
The Talladega County Democratic Party Executive Committee condemns the actions that took place in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. We stand on the side of justice and are committed to upholding the tenets of our democracy.
We strongly urge the U.S. Congress to sanction those elected officials who actively played a role in the insurrection of Jan. 6. We also encourage every citizen to contact their congressional representatives to share their thoughts about the events that unfolded.
Respectfully submitted,
Dr. Adia Winfrey, Talladega County Democratic Party chair
Talladega County Democratic Party Executive Committee