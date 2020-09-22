Talladega County Courthouse closed until Monday due to COVID-19 concerns

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Commission held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to close the county courthouse.
Meeting on the steps of the courthouse, the commission approved closing the building beginning at noon Tuesday until Monday morning due to COVID-19 exposure. The meeting was attended by a quorum of three commissioners: Jackie Swinford of District 1, Tony Haynes of District 2 and Malley Limbaugh of District 4.
County Administrator Pat Lyle said several offices in the courthouse had staff who either had tested positive for or have been exposed to COVID-19.
Lyle said this move only closed the courthouse to the general public, clarifying that some offices that operate by appointment would continue to.
Specifically, a release given out by Lyle said that the Reappraisal, Water and Commission offices will continue to accept phone calls. The Registrar’s Office will also continue to accept voter registrations on a case by case basis, but only after the person seeking to submit his/her registration checks in at the front door.
Lyle said the state driver’s license office will continue to operate by appointment unless the state decides otherwise, noting the commission cannot close the state office.
Lyle said the Probate Office will continue to hold any scheduled hearings or appointments. She also said the deed room will continue to be available for title work using the same procedures that have been in place.
Probate Judge Randy Jinks said after the meeting he was going to have a staff meeting to determine what staff felt comfortable remaining at work, saying his office may run on a skeleton crew for the rest of the week.
“We've probably got some employees that are concerned, and if they are concerned about their health, we are probably going to give them the option,” Jinks said. “It's all about safety and concern.”
Jinks said his staff will do its best to ensure essential services remain available, while also protecting the public and staff.
Swinford, who chaired the meeting, said he feels the closure is for the general safety of the county's employees and the public.
“We’re doing all we can do to make it as safe in these tough times as we can,” he said.
Swinford reiterated the closure is just till Monday but said if the commission feels it's necessary, it will discuss further closures at its meeting Monday night.
He said any member of the public with any questions should call the Commission Office at 256-362-1357 or call his/her commissioner directly.
Lyle said the closure only affects the Talladega courthouse, with offices in Sylacauga, Childersburg and Oxford remaining open to the public.