Talladega County Commission will hold called meeting Tuesday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission will hold a special called meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, starting at 4 p.m. in the commissioners’ courtroom.
According to a tentative agenda, there will be two items taken up during the meeting.
The first item will be to authorize County Administrator Pat Lyle to negotiate a contract with an accounting firm to address various issues in the county Revenue Office.
That discussion will be followed by an executive session. The agenda does not indicate what exception to the public meeting law the commission plans to cite.
Other than the executive session, Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public.