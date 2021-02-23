Talladega County commission votes to support getting rid of office of constable

The Talladega County commission voted 4-1 Monday night to support a bill pending in the state legislature that would abolish the office of constable in Talladega County. Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham cast the dissenting vote.
Cunningham gave two reasons for his no vote, saying, “We don’t have a resolution in front of us, because these folks (the existing constables) don’t know about it.”
Discussion of the legislation was added to the agenda Monday.
County Administrator Pat Lyle said she did not have a copy of the legislation specific to Talladega County, but said it would be patterned on a bill that abolished the position in Calhoun County.
There are 15 constable precincts in Talladega County, although several of them appear to be vacant. Constables serve four-year terms. The commissioners voting to endorse the legislation agreed that the current constables should be allowed to complete their elected terms before the office is abolished.
Commissioner Phillip Morris said Monday, “I know there are some good people out there (acting as constables), but it only takes one person abusing their authority to hurt everybody.”
There are 23 of Alabama’s 67 counties with elected constables. The office was abolished in Tallapoosa County effective 2020, and there is also a bill pending during the current legislation to abolish the office in Elmore County as well.
State law says a constable “shall be a conservator of the peace within his county.” The primary duties of the office are to “attend circuit court when summoned by the sheriff; execute and return all summons, executions and other process directed to him by any lawful authority; pay over monies collected by virtue of his office to the person entitled thereto and to perform such duties as are or may be required of him by law.”
Constables may carry a gun, make arrests, stop and question people, search for weapons and conduct traffic stops in some circumstances. To qualify for constable, one must live in the county where seeking election and be an adult who can carry a gun.
Constables are paid based on the number of documents they serve, by the people who ask for them to be served. They are not paid with any taxpayer funding.
Not consulted
At least three of Talladega’s current constables said they were taken by surprise by the legislation and the commission’s action Monday night.
Andy Yarbrough was elected constable after serving as a Talladega police officer and state fire marshal, and he added that Bill Kennedy, another constable in the north end of the county, retired as a captain in the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office with some 30 years of service.
“I’m taken aback,” Yarbrough said. “They could have at least reached out to us first. We’re doing this as a community service, not for the pay. I can’t believe they don’t care any more than that.”
Yarbrough said he and Kennedy in particular had been talking to people for the last four years about the office, “trying to bring more qualified people in. We were definitely open to working with the sheriff, and with training. There was a lot starting to happen. … But before we could get our feet off the ground, we got the rug jerked out from under us.”
Yarbrough said there was no training qualification to be a constable, but that Talladega’s constables did belong to a state organization that provided professional standards and education.
Constable Eddie Dempsey of Munford said he is not a post certified officer but he has been a reserve officer for many years and is a certified K9 handler.
He made many of the same points as Yarbrough.
“I ran for this office to help out my community more,” he said. “We have some very capable people here, and they’re here to help. I don’t understand the problem. If there’s a problem, you shouldn’t let one or two bad ones ruin it for everyone. And we’re not costing the taxpayers a thing.”
Vann Caldwell, the constable in the city of Talladega, encouraged the county to provide additional training for constables that would allow them to contribute more to their communities.
“If we could be more a part of the county, if they could facilitate our learning and give us a clearer function, we could get more people in place to keep everybody honest and protect people’s rights. And if we were handling the service of papers more, that would free up the sheriff’s deputies to deal more with crime in the county. … We could make them all certified, or we could all sign contracts or joint agreements. There’s no need to abolish the position when we’re providing a free service.”