The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Monday to extend tax abatements for a company building a nearly $93 million solar panel farm near Lincoln. Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent.
The company seeking the abatement, Energiya of Eagle Solar Group, will be building the new facility off Turner Mill Road, across from the Civilian Marksmanship Park. In March of 2017, the company was approved for an abatement at the same location “relating to the construction of a utility scale solar farm/solar power generation facility with a capital investment of approximately $43,398,000,” according to documents submitted to the commission Monday. The abatement was conditional on the company returning the road to its previous condition when the project was done.
“The new request doubles the size the originally proposed project, and I suspect you’re going to want to include the requirement to restore the road as they agreed to do previously,” County Administrator Pat Lyle told the commissioners in a memo.
The project area includes the city of Lincoln’s police jurisdiction, and the Lincoln City Council is also going to be asked for an abatement, Lyles added.
According to paperwork submitted by the company, the new capital investment is estimated at $92,832,500. The expansion is expected to create two additional jobs with a total payroll of $50,000.
Construction is expected to be complete by next year, and the new facility is expected to be fully operational the year after that.
The abatement covers non-educational property taxes and construction related transaction taxes for the next 10 years. The waived property taxes are expected to come to $241,364.50 per year, while the construction related taxes are expected to come to $1,920,000 total, according to the submitted paperwork.
The abatements do not include any taxes earmarked for education or education-related capital projects, however. Commenting on the earlier abatement proposal back in March, Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller said “The Eagle Solar Group project will pay Talladega County Schools $1,008,886 in property taxes over ten years and $217,045 in sales and use taxes. This is roughly twice the amount abated by the county. These abatements are an incentive to put the project in Talladega County versus any other location.” Education taxes from the amended project would be proportionally higher.
Miller also said in March that having an additional source of pollutant free green energy in the area would be helpful in recruiting other industries.
David Herskovits, director of Southeast development for Eagle Solar Group, said in March “Our company will also agree to work with the local schools and help with their STEM projects, such as providing them with our ‘solar-rollers,’ which are robotic cars that can be used for robotic competitions.”
In October of 2017, the commission was presented with a request for an abatement on a solar project by a different company in Winterboro. That proposal was met with overwhelming local opposition and was not approved.
The primary concern about the expanded Energiya project was the impact of heavy trucks on the roadways surrounding the area and whether or not a bridge would be able to handle the additional weight associated with a major construction project. Herskovits said if the bridge was not usable, the company would find an alternate route, and reiterated their commitment to restoring the road leading into the project area to its previous condition.
Power generated by the project would be sold to a power company and could potentially lower energy prices in the area.
Also Monday night, the commission:
- Offered prayers for Swinford, who was in the hospital at the time.
- Heard recently inaugurated Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks introduce himself and state that he was ready to work with the commissioners and other members of county government.
- Agreed to authorize County Engineer Shannon Robbins to renew an agreement with Coosa Valley RC&D to participate in the 2019-2020 Watershed Structure Improvement Program.
- Approved an agreement with First Bank of Alabama for a credit card to be used exclusively by the Road Department, with Lyle as the authorized signer.
- Approved a request to transfer the franchise agreement from USA Communications to Hargray of Alabama. A company representative said costs for cable customers would not change.
- Approved a one-step salary adjustment for an employee in the revenue office.
- Approved travel and training for two employees in the probate office and six sheriff’s deputies. The deputies will be trained as school resource officers. The commission will be reimbursed for the SRO training by the County Board of Education.