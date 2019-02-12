TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission on Monday voted to appeal a court ruling regarding how decisions are made regarding the county’s 2-cent sales and use tax fund.
Commissioners voted for the appeal following an executive session. Commissioner Malley Limbaugh made the motion to go forward, and Commissioner Greg Atkinson provided a second. The motion passed 4-0. Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent.
The issue of how decisions are made -- specifically, how many and which members of the county’s state legislative delegation must approve any request -- with the tax funds in question arose during a former court case pitting the county against the city of Lincoln.
Lincoln wanted to use just under half a million dollars from the 2-cent sales and use tax fund to run water lines to the Embry Bend area outside of Lincoln.
Lincoln had a resolution passed by the Talladega County Economic Development Authority recommending the project and got the signatures of two of the county’s four state senators and all four state representatives.
A second document was submitted to the court at a hearing last October containing the signatures of all eight members of the delegation.
The county then filed a document signed by all four members of the House delegation withdrawing their approval of the project.
When the law governing the 2-cent fund was written, Talladega County was represented by one senator and three representatives. The authorization process in the law, which has not been amended since 2000, says the approval of the one senator and any two House members is required to authorize an expenditure.
In a declaratory judgement issued in October, then-Circuit Judge Julian King found the legislative intent was for authorization to require the approval of all the senators in the delegation and at least two of four representatives.
The county had deposed former Sen. Jim Preuitt and Reps. Barbara Boyd, Ron Johnson and Steve Hurst, arguing the legislative intent was to give approval authority to the members of the Legislature residing in Talladega County. King ruled against that argument.
The city agreed to dismiss the original case it had brought against the county, with the understanding that it could refile in the near future.
Both sides agreed portions of the law as it is written are unclear and should probably be amended by the state Legislature soon.
“I hope the city, the county and the legislative delegation can all sit down and work this out for the benefit of the people of this great county,” King said. “The act needs to be amended and made a model of clarity. No disrespect to those who crafted this legislation, but I think we can all agree that it does need to be amended.”
-- Home staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this report.