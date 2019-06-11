Talladega County Commission

The members of the Talladega County Commission. From left are Malley Limbaugh, Greg Atkinson, Kelvin Cunningham, Tony Haynes and Jackie Swinford. 

 File photo

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Commission approved several routine agenda items during their brief meeting Monday.

They were as follows:

  • Appointed Pete Gaither to the E-911 board for a four-year term, effective July 1;

  • Approved a request to publish the list of personal property insolvent tax payers for the 2018 tax year;

  • Approved the following personnel requests: hired a part-time, temporary employee for the Commission Department; noted an employee in the Revenue Department completed their probationary period as accountant 2; noted an employee in the Probate Department completed their probationary period as a customer service representative 2; and noted an employee in the Road Department was promoted to public service worker 1;

  • Approved expenditures in the amount of$492,221.87; and

  • Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, June 24, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.

Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent.

 

