TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Commission approved several routine agenda items during their brief meeting Monday.
They were as follows:
Appointed Pete Gaither to the E-911 board for a four-year term, effective July 1;
Approved a request to publish the list of personal property insolvent tax payers for the 2018 tax year;
Approved the following personnel requests: hired a part-time, temporary employee for the Commission Department; noted an employee in the Revenue Department completed their probationary period as accountant 2; noted an employee in the Probate Department completed their probationary period as a customer service representative 2; and noted an employee in the Road Department was promoted to public service worker 1;
Approved expenditures in the amount of$492,221.87; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, June 24, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent.