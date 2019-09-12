TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Commission approved multiple routine agenda items during their brief meeting Monday.
They were as follows:
Approved an ABC license for A1 Pit Stop in Eastaboga for off-premises retail beer and table wine;
Approved replacing a Digital LiveScan Plus Fingerprint Scanner at the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, valued at $18,000;
Approved a maintenance and support agreement, for the fingerprint scanner, with DataWorks Plus and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2020;
Approved an amendment to the Inmate Telecommunication agreement between Talladega County and Telmate LLC, relating to technology upgrades for inmate conference calls;
Approved a partial calendar for the 2020 fiscal year for commission meetings and work sessions during the months of October, November and December;
Approved two employees from the Probate and Registrars Office to attend election training conferences next month in Tuscaloosa; and
Approved expenditures in the amount of $553,017.65
Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent Monday.
The next Talladega County Commission meeting will be Monday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. A work session will be prior at 5.