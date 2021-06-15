Talladega County Commission seeking relief from sewage

The Talladega County Commission is asking for a second attorney general’s opinion regarding enforcement of a constitutional amendment outlawing septage fields in Talladega County.
Specifically, the resolution passed by the commissioners Monday evening authorizes the county attorney to ask the state Attorney General if it is “within the authority of the commission to pass a resolution requiring the sheriff to enforce the constitutional ban of applying septage within Talladega County.”
The controversy involves Absolute Environmental, a company that owns a large amount of property outside Lincoln. Essentially, the company takes treated sewage and restaurant waste and spreads it across the surface of an open field on Holly Hills Road, across the street from the Lincoln Sports Complex. The owner of the company was given a permit by the Alabama Department of Public Health, which is good through Aug. 27 of this year.
Property owners near the field were not happy about the presence of large quantities of septage near their homes and, in some cases, their wells and livestock.
Septage is described as “any liquid or materials removed during the pumping of a domestic on-site sewage disposal system, including sewage, a mixture of sewage, sludge and fatty materials and human feces.”
The fact that an Absolute Environmental truck spilled “septage” all over Holly Hills Road in January 2020 did not help the situation, but city and county authorities did not really have any options in dealing with the licensed facility. That fall, the Alabama Legislature approved a constitutional amendment outlawing the practice of septage land application in Talladega County. In November, voters approved the amendment, and it became law.
In a letter written to the commission in October, just before the vote on the amendment, an attorney for the company said “any effort to prevent Absolute Environmental from operating pursuant to (it’s) land application permit ... will constitute a taking of private property under the fifth amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and a violation of Absolute Environmental’s rights to substantive and procedural due process under the 14th amendment...recognizing the Constitution of Alabama is restrained by the United States Constitution.”
The letter goes on to say, “If the constitutional amendment is adopted ... Absolute Environmental will cease its operation in Talladega County upon the expiration of (the permit) on Aug. 27, 2021. Until such time, however, Absolute Environmental has the legal and constitutional right to utilize its permit and will vigorously pursue relief in the United States District Court should its rights be threatened, including seeking injunctive relief and attorney fees. In addition, any harassment of Absolute Environmental by county officials will be construed as an attempt to interfere with (the permit) and will likewise result in a federal lawsuit to vindicate Absolute Environmental’s rights secured by the U.S. Constitution....” Individual damages will be sought against any officials involved, according to the letter.
The death of the company’s owner earlier this year does not appear to have changed anything.
In December, the commission asked for an attorney general’s opinion on how to proceed now that the amendment had passed but before the permit had expired. In January, the attorney general refused to give an opinion.
Alabama law “permits this office to give opinions to any questions of law connected with the duties of the entity requesting it,” according to the response letter. “The Talladega County Commission neither issues nor enforces septage permits. Therefore, this inquiry is beyond the scope of the commission’s duties. The attorney general is legally unable to respond to your opinion request.”
Commissioner Jackie Swinford, whose district includes the facility, said a neighboring property owner had supplied him with recent drone footage showing more waste being brought in, including large ponds and random blobs of human waste.
The vote to request the new opinion about authorizing the sheriff to act, passed by a vote of 4-0. Commissioner Phillip Morris was absent.
Also Monday night, the commission:
- Heard complaints from a resident about illegal dumping near Howell Cove Road; the commissioners explained that the county, like virtually every other government agency, had lost inmate labor to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Approved a retail beer and wine license for Pops Corner Grocery on Haynes Road.
- Published the list of personal property of insolvent tax payers for the 2020 tax year.
- Approved four jail employees attending a jail management course within budget.
- Approved a job description for Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director. EMA Director Travis McGrady intends to promote specialist LeighAnn Butler to the new position.
- Surplussed 15-year-old AutoMark voting machines and agreed to purchase new ones using Help America Vote Act funding.
- Spent about 45 minutes in executive session to discuss several pieces of pending or threatened litigation.
- Announced that there will be a garbage cleanup day Saturday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stemley Volunteer Fire Station and on Saturday, July 10 at Talladega County Central High School.