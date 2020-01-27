Talladega County Commission: Revenue department still late on disbursements

The Talladega County Revenue Office has failed to keep properly and has been repeatedly late on payments to county agencies and residents, according to the Talladega County Commission.
In a prepared statement Monday night, the County Commission refuted claims that it removed ousted Revenue Commissioner John Allen and said it doesn’t have the power to correct many of the issues in the revenue office.
“Over at least the last 18 months, the Talladega County Revenue Commissioner’s Office has failed to maintain adequate record keeping,” the statement reads. “Consequently, disbursements to the county, school boards, cities and other entities have often been late by as much as three months. Based upon numerous complaints received by the county, this same situation has also been the case with reimbursement to individual and business taxpayers. The county has received other types of complaints involving the revenue office as well. Unfortunately, because the revenue office is under the operational direction of the revenue commissioner, an elective position, the county commission has little authority in resolving these complaints.”
The statement claims that certain employees in the revenue office have told taxpayers that the county commission had Allen removed from office.
“That is not correct,” the statement says. “Events of the last year involving the failure to faithfully perform the duties of the office resulted in revenue commissioner’s surety bond being cancelled by the insurer, which … created a vacancy in the office (under Alabama law). The governor is expected to appoint someone to fill the unexpired term, but has not yet done so, possibly in anticipation of the upcoming primary election. During this period that the office of revenue commissioner is vacant, the county commission has taken the opportunity to secure the services of outside experts and to hire professional accounting staff to get the financial affairs of the revenue office in order. We are confident that these professionals will soon have the revenue office on track so that disbursements can be made. It is also the intent of the county commission to use this interim period to set in place procedures that should prevent this type of situation from recurring. We are asking that taxpayers remain patient as we all wait for this very unfortunate situation to be resolved.”
Effort to reach Allen Monday night for comment were unsuccessful.
After the meeting, County Administrator Pat Lyle said taxpayers who are owed refunds have been contacting her office. These taxpayers complain that when they called the revenue office to see why they had not received their expected refunds, they were told that the commission would not let the revenue office cut any checks.
“That is absolutely untrue,” Lyle said. “No one from the commission has ever told anyone in the revenue department that they can’t write checks for money that is owed.”
During the commission’s last meeting, Jan. 13, the approved list of personnel items included hiring a chief accountant for the revenue department. This position had been one of the initial sticking points between Allen and the commission last year. During the same meeting, the commission also voted to update the salary schedule for employees in the revenue office.
The commission also approved four personnel items in the revenue office Monday, including the
promotion of an employee to the position of appraisal tech I, the assignment of additional duties to the deputy revenue commissioner, which includes a pay increase, and approval of catastrophic leave at the request of an employee who “had (a) pending disciplinary action that had been delayed during resolution of other matters,” according to the list of actions submitted to the commission for approval.
The commission also signed off to “authorize and affirm personnel actions of the personnel officer,” relative to the revenue department.