The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to reinstate a contract with Nitorco Software in the county revenue office.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the county entered an agreement with the company to provide revenue software across all departments in the fall of 2017.
“Up until then, they were still using a green screen computer that was difficult for a lot of people to use,” she said. The $290,000 contract called for the new system to be implemented during the next relatively slow period in the revenue office, around July 2018.
In the meantime, the state of Alabama removed Nitorco from the state-approved vendor list after some issues surfaced in other counties. Revenue Commissioner John Allen asked that the contract be terminated, and the commission agreed.
Since then, Lyle said, the issues have been resolved, the company is back on the state-approved vendor list, and they have negotiated a “very reasonable settlement agreement,” Lyles said. “Basically, were not losing anything, we will be proceeding with the contract as if nothing has happened.”
The commission has already invested about $160,000 in the program. The options Monday were to essentially proceed with paying the rest of the contract as previously agreed, or losing the $160,000 and all of the software that has previously been installed and starting from scratch. Commission attorney Barry Vaughn said Nitorco would be responsible for updating the software at the company’s expense.
Commissioners Tony Haynes and Mally Limbaugh both said they did not want to see the county’s (and the taxpayers’) current investment wasted.
Allen, who was present at the commission’s work session Monday afternoon, said he would seek an opinion from the state comptroller’s office, but added “I’m fine with whatever system as long as it can do the job. I know there were some issues here and elsewhere last year,” but those issues appeared to have been resolved.
While he was present for the work session, the commission also asked Allen about a private certified public accountant that the commission had hired to catch the revenue office up on bank reconciliations and the status of three vacant jobs in the revenue office.
Allen said he planned to start interviewing candidates for all three positions — chief clerk in the revenue office and two accounting technicians — and begin helping the CPA get started as soon as the final settlement report for the year has been submitted to the state. The deadline for the report is next month.
“I’ve been swamped,” he said. “The final settlement report is due July 10, so once we get through the next two weeks, I’ll be ready to get started (with the CPA and with interviews).”
Allen said he spoke with the CPA about a week and a half ago, and said he had no problem working with him. “As long as he’s a licensed CPA. I’d like him to start where the last audit ended, even though we’re caught up past that now. The only thing I would ask is that I don’t want any of the records to leave the courthouse.”
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham agreed, and Lyles said she would find a secure area for him to work.
Also Monday, the commission:
•Heard complaints from residents of Margaret Drive in Fayetteville about young people riding dirt bikes and four wheelers on the street, creating safety hazards and damaging the street itself. Their complaints will be passed along to the Sheriff’s Office.
•Approved a request from AltaPoint Health Systems to revise its charter to reflect a merger with the ARC of Mobile. Service in Talladega County will not be affected.
•Approved a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Consumer Affairs for $61,000 for the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit.
•Announced that Commissioner Greg Atkinson will host a community cleanup day Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sycamore Post Office.
•Announced that county offices will be closed Thursday, July 4.
•Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, July 8, with the work session at 5 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m.