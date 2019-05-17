TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The state Examiners of Public Accounts has given the Talladega County Commission a clean audit for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2017.
“An unmodified opinion was issued on the financial statements, which means that the commission’s financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, its financial position and the results of its operations for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2017,” the report says.
“Tests performed during the audit did not disclose any significant instances of noncompliance with applicable state and local laws and regulations.”
The report also covers internal controls over financial reporting, where the results were also clean.
“In planning and performing our audit of the financial statements, we considered the commission’s internal control over financial reporting (internal control) to determine the audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances for the purpose of expressing our opinions on the financial statements, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the commission’s internal control,” the report says.
“Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the effectiveness of the commission’s internal control.
“A deficiency in internal control exists when the design or operation of a control does not allow management or employees, in the normal course of performing their assigned functions, to prevent or detect and correct misstatements on a timely basis.
“A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the entity’s financial statements will not be prevented or detected and corrected on a timely basis.
“A significant deficiency is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control that is less severe than a material weakness, yet important enough to merit attention by those charged with governance.
“Our consideration of internal control was for the limited purpose described in the first paragraph of this section and was not designed to identify all deficiencies in internal control that might be material weaknesses or significant deficiencies.
“Given these limitations, during our audit, we did not identify any deficiencies in internal control that we consider to be material weaknesses.”
However, material weaknesses may exist that have not been identified.