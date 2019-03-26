The Talladega County Commission in a brief meeting Monday addressed several action items that were discussed and unanimously approved by a 4-0 vote.
Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent Monday due to illness.
The commission:
Approved an agreement with Forerunner Technologies Inc., regarding an upgrade to the Talladega County telephone system in the amount of $44,000;
Awarded bids for the county jail to Flowers Bakery (bread), Osborn Brother Food Service (food and non-food) and Barber’s Dairy (milk);
Approved a one-step 3 percent pay increase to include regular full and part-time employees. The pay increase excludes employees on probation, temporary employees and employees who have received promotions or demotions in the three months preceding the effective date of the first pay period in April;
Approved members of the Probate Department to attend the Judges Association Conference;
Approved members of the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency to attend the Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference;
Approved expenditures in the amount of $1,907,044.66;
Heard from Walter Lewis, managing director with the investment banking firm of Piper Jaffray in Birmingham, who gave a presentation during the work session, regarding potential financial support for the county, including refinancing bonds and warrants;
Announced Commissioner Greg Atkinson has a community cleanup Saturday, March 30, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Sylacauga. Containers will be at the vacant lot east of Walco Handi Mart; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior, beginning at 5 p.m.