The Talladega County Commission on Monday approved a lease agreement with Primary Care Center of Northeast Alabama in Talladega.
The new facility will be located in a vacant space inside the Talladega County Health Department on South Street.
According to Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle, the space is approximately 1,800 square feet, and has its own entrance. The leased space also has its own waiting room area and several exam rooms.
Dr. Angela Martin, who serves as a pediatrician in Anniston, will serve as one of the facility’s multiple doctors.
“We want to help serve the health needs that are needed most in the community,” Martin said. “We started engagement meetings last April for a primary health and mental facility for Talladega.”
The center will offer multiple healthcare providers, and will accept all major insurances.
Lyle added the lease agreement will be up for renewal each year, at a rate of $300 per month for the first year, and $700 per month in the years following.
“I think this is wonderful for the county, and the community will definitely gain something from it,” Commissioner Mallery Limbaugh said.
The opening of Primary Care Center of Northeast Alabama will be announced at a later date, but is expected to be in operation soon.
“It’s just a matter of the exchanging of the keys, and getting all the equipment and staff in place.” Lyle said.
Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent from Monday’s meeting due to illness.
In other business, the commission:
•Heard from Michelle Kirk regarding the construction of a halfway house on the 1800 block of Jackson Trace Road in Talladega. Kirk expressed concern about the location of the facility, and asked what she and her neighbors could do to prevent the opening.
“I am a stay-at-home mom. I worry if this happens there won’t be proper security in place, and I won’t even feel safe to go outside and watch my kids play.”
Kirk added she was told the facility is in connection with New Beginnings Ministries and Outreach in Talladega.
One of Kirk’s neighbors, Kay Selby, also addressed the commission.
“This will be near Angel Lynn Mobile Home Park, and it is known for its drug problems,” Selby said.
Commission Chair Kelvin Cunningham said there was nothing as a governing body the commission could do to prevent the construction, but suggested Kirk and the community contact state Rep. Steve Hurst for guidance.
•Approved the purchase of furniture for the probate department, and visitor seating for various locations within the courthouse. Lyle noted the county is seeking competitive pricing, and doesn’t expect to exceed $7,500.
•Reappointed Bruce Abernathy to the Sycamore Water and Sewer Authority from March 1, 2019, to March 1, 2025;
•Reappointed Larry Vincent to the Central Talladega Water Authority, retroactive from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2021;
•Reappointed Mae H. McGhee to the Central Talladega Water Authority, retroactive from June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2022;
•Appointed Bruce Maddox to the Fayetteville Water Authority from March 1, 2019, to March 1, 2025;
•Approved an ABC license for retail beer and retail table wine for Munford Texaco;
•Approved an ABC license for lounge retail liquor for Shree Verai Inc.;
•Approved a request for assignment of a section 1316 letter and resolution regarding a property in Eastaboga being in non-compliance with flood zone insurance;
•Approved a violence against women formula grant award for the period of Jan. 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019, in the amount of $61,656;
•Approved the following conference and training requests: the Advance Appraisal Conference for the Reappraisal Department; the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy Jail Management Course for the jail; and the Alabama Vegetation Management Conference for the Road Department;
•Approved expenditures in the amount of $1,129,429.25;
•Following an executive session, a motion was made by Limbaugh and seconded by Commissioner Greg Atkinson to “authorize County Attorney, in association with the law firm of Webb & Eley, to take all steps necessary to appeal the decision of the Circuit Court in State of Alabama Ex Rel City of Lincoln, Alabama c. Talladega County, to the proper appellate court in Montgomery to seek a reversal of the Court’s Order and/or the proper and correct declaration of the facts, rulings and interpretation of the statute.”
•Announced County Offices will be closed Monday, Feb.18, in observance of Presidents Day; and
•Announced the county will participate in the 2019 Annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, and ending at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 24. No state sales or use tax is due on covered items.
For more information, go to www.revenue.alabama.gov.
The next commission meeting will be Monday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior, beginning at 5 p.m.