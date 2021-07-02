Talladega County Commission announces community cleanup

The Talladega County Commission took up a handful of action items at a very brief meeting Monday evening.
During the meeting, the commission:
— Recommended changing Alpine Bay Golf Course’s liquor license from a club license to a special retail license, reflecting the recent change in the law allowing Sunday alcohol sales in Talladega County.
— Approved two training requests for employees in the Revenue Department.
— Rescheduled its next meeting for July 14.
— Announced a community cleanup at Talladega County Central High School Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Announced county participation in the 2021 Back To School Sales Tax Holiday July 16 through 18.