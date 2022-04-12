Talladega County Comission solidifies plans concerning road project

The Talladega County Commission approved an amendment to a recently approved capital improvement plan for water lines during their regular meeting Monday evening. The change involved replacing an additional water main on Joe Gamble Road.
In November, the commission voted to split the overall water project into two, using different engineers and different funding sources in order to get the projects underway as soon as possible. County Administrator Pay Lyle said Monday that most of the water main replacement projects would utilize state 2 cent tax funds, while the replacing larger transmission lines, booster pumps and water tower projects will be covered with federal funds.
The Joe Gamble Road project will cost an estimated $340,000, to be paid out of state funds. Lyle said she had to shuffle a couple of the projects around but said everything was still covered, and there were still funds available for expanded broadband access in the south end of the county.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Appointed Emergency Management Agency Director Andy McWilliams the county’s safety director.
— Heard a presentation from Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill regarding several economic development projects the city is currently moving forward with, including several that involve county partnerships.
— Announced that all county offices will be closed for Good Friday.
— Announced that there will be a community clean-up day at Country Club Estates on Saturday, April 23.