Talladega County college students challenged to embrace 'The Power of YOU!' at empowerment conference (photos)

The Talladega County branch of the American Association of University Women hosted its first Empowerment Conference Saturday in collaboration with Central Alabama Community College and Talladega College.
More than 20 women met at CACC’s Talladega Center for leadership training and to hear about advocacy work from such groups as Alabama Arise, Tech Trek at The University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Girlspring.com.
The keynote speaker was Dionne Rosser-Mims, dean of the College of Education for Troy University. “We are pleased with the synergy demonstrated among these women for an inaugural event,” said Audrey Salgado, the branch’s co-chair for College & University Relations.
The American Association for University Women was founded in 1881 for the purpose of addressing education for women, economic security, and leadership. The Talladega County branch was established December 2017, with the mission to empower women and girls “to reach her fullest potential.”
For more information about how to get involved, contact aauwtcbranch@gmail.com.