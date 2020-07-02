Talladega County, City schools preparing for start of new academic year

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City and Talladega County schools both announced this week they will be giving parents and students options when the first post-COVID academic year begins in August.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the goal is to “welcome students back with open arms” when county schools reopen Aug. 13.
The priorities were “re-establishing traditional instruction, creating a blended learning model, preparing a remote learning plan and creating the Beacon Virtual Academy,” she explained.
If conditions change, a staggered schedule is possible, with students attending classes on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays reserved for student intervention and extra sanitation, Lacey said. Students will be able to upload and download assignments while at school.
The most serious phase will center around temporary remote learning, with “students completing class work from remote locations, participating in virtual class meetings and submitting work digitally. Google Classroom will house student assignments.”
During all traditional phases, “early inventory and testing (will) determine student skill/knowledge deficits,” and intervention plans for students with deficits will be developed and implemented.
Parents and students will also have the option of choosing to learn through the Beacon Virtual Academy, which will cover elementary and high school level curricula based on state standards, along with a supplemental curriculum as well.
Students may opt out of the Beacon program only at the end of each nine-week grading period. “These are rigorous, credit bearing courses,” she said. Please contact your local school regarding the need for internet accessibility.
For traditional classes, daily cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms, restrooms and common areas will be done, handwashing and hygiene routines will be in place, and everyone will be encouraged to wear face masks or face shields.
Social distancing protocols will also be in place, including line-spacing, one class changes, classroom seating arrangements, no or limited locker room access and limited or no contact sports during physical education.
Students may be assigned to sit with members of their household on the bus, and bus loading and unloading will be staggered. Buses will be sanitized twice per day.
Cafeterias will be limited to 50 percent capacity, with some meals eaten in the classroom, if necessary.
Of course, Lacey added, parents are always the front line in keeping their children healthy. Parents should monitor their children’s temperature daily and keep them home if it is over 100.4. Parents should also monitor for cough, congestion, shortness of breath or gastrointestinal symptoms.
Parents should also teach and reinforce handwashing, coughing into elbows or tissues, not sharing personal items and reporting symptoms. Notify the school immediately if a student or member of the household tests positive or is exposed to someone who has been.
Talladega City Schools
The city schools are taking a similar approach, with the Talladega City Virtual Academy representing the online alternative.
City schools staff members report back to work Aug. 12, with the students returning a week later on Aug. 19, subject to board approval.
According to Superintendent Tony Ball, the system has already ordered 800 Chromebooks and is working with the city of Talladega to set up internet “hotspots” at various locations around town.
The system will be reaching out to every parent or guardian with a child in the system to check transportation and connectivity needs before school starts, he added.
Outside of the TCVA, city students will have the same three options as their county counterparts: traditional, blended and temporary remote, with students and teachers both working from home using virtual or digital platforms.
As for digital students, “School staff will meet with each parent after receiving the virtual application,” according to information provided by the city system. “The application link will be shared on social media and the district website. Students will be assessed online to determine learning needs. Learning will be student paced and delivered online.” State issued tests will still be required.
Additional cleaning and social distancing protocols will also be observed, along similar lines, in the classroom, on the bus and in the cafeteria.
Again, “home will be the first line of defense,” according to the sheet.
All teachers will be required to wear masks, but masks will be optional for students.
Ball added that all K-6 classrooms now have audio enhancement equipment, which will be helpful for students in understanding teachers who may be masked or shielded.