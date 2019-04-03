TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Law enforcement agencies in Talladega County are investigating break-ins at several mini-storage facilities throughout the area, according to incident and offense reports.
The two most recent cases were reported to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. Both units were part of Renfroe Mini-Storage on Stemley Road, sometime prior to March 27.
According to Sgt. Mike Jones, the items stolen from the first unit included a Rigid tile saw valued at $600, a Honda dirt bike valued at $5,000, a Rigid generator valued at $1,800, a Craftsman generator valued at $800, a Honda generator valued at $1,200, a remote control Truckzilla valued at $5,000, an eight-to-10-man Columbia tent valued at $500, a propane room heater valued at $200, extension cords valued at $50 and an antique tube radio valued at $100.
The items stolen from the second unit included assorted hand tools valued at $300 and four 18-inch tires valued at $650. The latches on the doors to both units were damaged.
Both victims told sheriff’s investigators they had been informed by management the locks to their storage units had been cut off. There are no witnesses or suspects listed in either case.
Anyone with further information about this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.
Talladega police are also investigating several mini-storage break-ins at various locations over the last several weeks.
A unit at Barber’s Mini-Storage on Alabama 21 was broken into sometime between Feb. 13 and Feb. 22, according to police Lt. Jared Tomlin. The door to one unit was forced open, and an electric water heater valued at $600 was stolen.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, two to three other units at the same the facility were broken into about a month later, probably between March 19 and March 20. Miscellaneous jewelry valued at $2,500 was reported stolen from one unit, while two walkers and a wheelchair were stolen from the second.
Thompson said there was also a break-in at Lock-It-Up storage on East Street North sometime between March 24 and March 25. Items stolen here include two fireplace heaters valued at $140 and two mini-fridges valued at $80. Again, the lock had been cut off.
Thompson said that several of the units appeared to be missing locks when investigators came out to the scene, but it was not immediately clear if these units were empty or if they had been broken into as well.
Anyone with information about any of these cases should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.