Talladega County Central secures first win behind Jhovi Cole's hot-shooting performance

Jhovi Cole

Jhovi Cole (10) scored a game-high 32 points in a win over Victory Christian on Tuesday night.

 Tyler Waldrep | St. Clair Times

PELL CITY — Outside the rain was pouring, but inside the Victory Christian gym, Talladega County Central sophomore Jhovi Cole proved even more relentless on Tuesday evening as he rained down seven 3-pointers to power the Tigers to a 71-48 victory.

Cole finished with a game-high 32 points while also recording at least three steals in the Tigers’ first victory of the season.

