Talladega County Central secures first win behind Jhovi Cole's hot-shooting performance

PELL CITY — Outside the rain was pouring, but inside the Victory Christian gym, Talladega County Central sophomore Jhovi Cole proved even more relentless on Tuesday evening as he rained down seven 3-pointers to power the Tigers to a 71-48 victory.
Cole finished with a game-high 32 points while also recording at least three steals in the Tigers’ first victory of the season.
“Well, I hope that it (now) means that we’re able to stretch the floor,” TC Central coach Acardia Garrett said. “And he is able to maintain a level head about it and take good shots. Most of the shots he took tonight were good shots. They were open shots, they were in rhythm.”
TC Central (1-4) held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Lions (2-3) 22-12 in the second quarter, thanks largely to Cole, who hit three uninterrupted 3-pointers between the 4:25 and 3:09 marks.
Cole wasn’t the only Tiger to shoot the ball exceptionally well on Tuesday. Three other players, TC Central junior Patrick Dosius, sophomore Sammy Cannon and freshman Thomas Gooden, contributed at least a pair of 3-pointers in the victory.
Dosius and Gooden also finished in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Dosius also grabbed at least four rebounds and recorded two steals.
“I can’t tell you exactly where that came from,” Garrett said. “I mean the kids have been working hard, we’ve been shooting the ball a lot. …Be thankful for a shooting night like that, but we hadn’t had one like that before.”
— Victory Christian junior William Wilson-Hueter scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to record a double-double.
— Victory Christian sophomore Shepard Sargent scored 11 points and grabbed at least four rebounds in the loss.
— Garrett on the team’s confidence: “I think the kids learned something from the losses that we took, and I think we got better. They got experience from those losses.”
— Garrett on Wilson-Hueter: “Well we didn’t. You saw that. We didn’t match up with him at all, and that is a thing we had a problem with is size.”
— Victory Christian coach Bruce Breland on the loss: “They did shoot great, but I think good shooters once they find their range, and you’re not contesting their shots, and I don’t think we contested their shots very well. We played very soft, very lackadaisical. Not taking anything away from their shooting because they did shoot the lights out.”
— Breland on Sargent: “He’s aggressive and we’re trying to get all of us to feel that aggression when we play, and when we’re not, we’re real passive.”
— TC Central hosts Jefferson Christian Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Victory Christian travels to Gaylesville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
