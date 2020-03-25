Talladega County Central leads Class 1A-3A All-Talladega County Girls Basketball Team

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team had a historic 2019-20 campaign.
The Lady Fighting Tigers finished 23-10, a record that included a 58-53 victory over Childersburg to win their first-ever Talladega County Tournament championship.
The Lady Fighting Tigers also advanced beyond the Sweet 16, downing Valley Head 65-54 to reach the Elite 8 for the first time since 2004.
TC Central fell to Spring Garden 82-46 in the championship game of the Class 1A Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State.
“We didn’t reach our ultimate goal of winning the state championship, but we had a great year,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “It was a fun year. I wouldn’t say error-free, but it was fun. Even during our downtimes, it was fun.
“Our girls came to work every day. We are grateful for the accomplishments that we did achieve, though we felt like we were destined for even greater (things); it just wasn’t our time.”
For its efforts, TC Central was rewarded with seven selections to the 1A-3A All-Talladega County Team. The Lady Fighting Tigers also produced the Player, Sixth Woman and Coach of the Year.
Faith Johnson was selected first-team all-county and The Daily Home Player of the Year. This the third season in a row the sophomore guard has earned Player of the Year honors.
Johnson filled the stat sheet for the Lady Fighting Tigers as she averaged 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
“This young lady is a joy to coach,” Duncan said. “She is a joy to be around. I think if everybody had to go out and pick a kid for a pickup basketball game, they would pick Faith Johnson first. They know that she is going to play hard and she is going to leave it all on the court.
“We could be playing a junior high team, and Faith Johnson is going to give 110 percent every time up and down the floor. That is a testament to the hard work that she puts in. Hats off to her. That is a great accomplishment being the (1A-3A) Player of the Year three years in a row. That says a lot, and the best is yet to come. She has a great upside.”
DeVona Gover also earned first-team honors for TC Central. Gover averaged 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks per game.
Alisha Morris was selected second-team all-county and also 6th Woman of the Year. The 5-foot-6 junior guard provided a spark for the Lady Fighting Tigers off the bench.
“She is another one of those athletes that we play at a lot of positions and we ask a lot of,” Duncan said. “She never grumbles or complains; she just goes out and works hard every day.
“She could have easily started every game, but she accepted any role that we had her in ... We learned that it doesn’t mean that you are (less of) a player because you come off the bench.
“Every team needs a game-changer to come off the bench. Alisha brings us that intense defense; she can defend all five positions. She slashes on offense; she also spots up and shoots the 3. There is so much that she brings to the table.
“She is one of those athletes that’s tough, she has a physical frame and she brings it every single night. We are grateful for her for being the Sixth Woman of the Year.”
Ja’Miya Whitson was selected to the all-county second team, while Danyia Maple, Amiya Sillon and Anysiah Taylor were named honorable mention for the Lady Fighting Tigers.
Duncan was selected the 1A-3A Coach of the Year. This is the fourth straight season Duncan has earned the honor and his fifth time in six years.
“A coach is only as good as the players that he has,” Duncan said. “Of course, you have to develop them, but I have been blessed with some wonderful female student-athletes.
“It is great to know that my peers would consider me to be selected (four) years in a row. I am grateful for it and I don’t take it lightly. You never know when it may be your last time.
“I believe me going out and giving it my best each and every day, I don’t take anything for granted. I thank the girls for working so hard and putting me in a position to be able to receive such an award in successive years.”
Duncan said he was grateful for the TC Central administration; his assistant coaches, Debra Gover and Joann Swain; and the parents.
“I tell them that every piece of the puzzle is very important,” he said. “If you leave the smallest piece out ... that puzzle is incomplete. Down to the assistant coaches, administration, parents, the facility and staff, they all play a role in support. You also have friend coaches that have coached in the past or in other systems that always congregate. I am grateful for them.”
A glimpse at the remaining 1A-3A All-Talladega County selections:
Winterboro
Kya Brown, first team
Jada Lawler, second team
Amiya Garrett, second team
B.B. Comer
Aliyah Gaddis, first team
Amiya Dates, second team
Alexus Kidd, honorable mention
Ka’Niya Stowes, honorable mention
Mollee Walker, honorable mention
Fayetteville
Kat Holley, first team
Leah Plott, second team
Shania Coleman, honorable mention
Alabama School for the Deaf
Efforts to obtain the selections from ASD were unsuccessful.
The all-county team was selected by Talladega County coaches.