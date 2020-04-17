Talladega County BOE will meet via Zoom video conference Monday morning

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education will meet via Zoom video conference Monday morning at 10.
Although the board members will not be physically present, the meeting is still public, and anyone with internet access can “attend” the call by going to https://zoom.us/j/95349161425?pwd=NHY0UWE4Nmp2UXQ0bzdlVmZuVEt5QT09
and entering the meeting ID 953 4916 1425. The password is 5SWUkL.
Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said this will be the first time the board has met via Zoom, although she has participated in conference calls involving school administrators and Central Office staff.
The Zoom platform allows up to 50 people to log in to the conference call at a time. Lacey said she has had no problems with the platform so far.
According to an agenda published Friday evening, the board will take up routine financial items, personnel recommendations and bids for the partial demolition of B.B. Comer Memorial Elementary School and site drainage work at Childersburg Elementary School. Board members will also be considering adoption of health and physical education textbooks.
Lacey said the board will not be able to have any of the normal recognition items during this meeting, and it expected it to be short.