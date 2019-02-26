The Talladega County Board of Education voted to transfer ownership of the old Childersburg High School football stadium to the City of Childersburg on Monday.
“We are excited to support Childersburg in whatever visions they may have for the former high school football stadium,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. “We have done similar transfers in other communities in the county. This fall, we will enter our third season in the new stadium.”
According to Kelvin Cunningham, Talladega County Schools director of operations, the old stadium is still being used by the city.
“I know the city still uses it, and plans to put it to good use,” he said. “This is just merely handing over the deed to them. They will now be responsible for all expenses.”
The former CHS stadium was built in 1948. The newJohn Cox Stadium is a $7.5 million facility, which was funded through the passage of the 5 mill property tax.
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel changes:
Hired Michael Chad Person, electrician for the Maintenance Department;
Resignations: Tracy Cook, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Childersburg High; Anne Hopkins, assistant principal, Lincoln High; Dr. Donna Hudson, coordinator of elementary programs, Central Office; Sheila Morris, payroll clerk, Central Office; Melissa Parnell, fifth-grade teacher, Munford Elementary; Krista Phillips, CNP assistant, Munford High; and Joy Settles, bus driver, B.B. Comer High.
Transfers: Darla Rogers, CNP assistant (seven hours), Lincoln High, to CNP assistant manager, Lincoln High; and Deanna Wallace, CNP assistant (six hours), Lincoln High, to CNP assistant (seven hours), Lincoln High;
Leaves-of-absence: Roy Thornton, custodian, Stemley Road Elementary; and Kimberlie Yoder, bus driver, B.B. Comer High.
Amended the record to reflect Briar Cox’s base school should have been listed as the Transportation Department. Cox was listed in the Maintenance Department on Dec. 10, 2018;
Recognized support employee Darrell Ingram, bus driver, Munford Middle School;
Approved the financial report for the month of January; total revenue in the amount of $16,417,009.69, total expenditures in the amount of $8,593,596.55, and total utilities in the amount of $150,612.08;
Approved the following out-of-state field trip requests: 30 LHS students to attend the Body Exhibit in Atlanta on March 20; 50 Fayetteville High students to visit the Chick-fil-A headquarters in Atlanta on April 19; 157 Lincoln Elementary students to attend the Medieval Times Dinner/Tournament in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on April 24; and 82 B.B. Comer Elementary students to visit Six Flags over Georgia on May 10;
Approved the 2018-2020 school calendar and holiday schedule:
Deemed March 4-8 as “National School Breakfast Week,”; and
Announced the next Talladega County BOE meeting will be Monday, March 18, at 4 p.m. at the Central Office.