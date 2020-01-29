Talladega County BOE tackles multiple personnel, routine agenda items

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education approved multiple routine agenda items during their meeting Monday.
They included:
Approved bills and accounts for November, total revenue: $8,192,868.66; total expenditures: $9,735,114.68; and total utilities: $127,591.36;
Approved bills and accounts for December, total revenue: $8,444,428.01; total expenditures $13,425,953.78; and total utilities: $134,380.21;
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Thomas Brent Morrision, plumber, Maintenance Department; Allen Senn, custodian, Talladega County Central High; David Smith, custodian, Munford Elementary; and Linda Turner, custodian, Lincoln Elementary.
Resignations: Michele Brasher, special education teacher, B.B. Comer Elementary; Fredrick Calloway, custodian, Fayetteville; Christa Jill Dennis, fifth-grade teacher, Childersburg Middle; Gary Bradley Dennis, custodian, Sycamore Elementary; and Erin Lovell, special education teacher, LES.
Leaves-of-absence: Robert Carden, supervisor, Maintenance Department; Natasha Ginn, sixth-grade teacher, Munford Middle; David Jennings, plumber, Maintenance Department; Esther McKinney, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Childersburg Elementary; Timothy Murray, custodian, Childersburg High; and Jimmy Stephens, bus driver, MMS.
Deceased-while-in-service: Charles Hewitt, HVAC worker, Maintenance Department.
Re-employment: Randy Mays, bus driver, Drew Middle.
Approved two student expulsions;
Approved the following out-of-state field trip requests: 30 Munford High students to visit Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18-21; 129 LES students to visit the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga on Feb. 14; 12 MHS students to visit the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga on March 18; 26 CHS baseball players to attend a baseball tournament at Clemson University from March 23-26; and 37 LHS students to attend “Body The Exhibition” in Atlanta on April 18.
Recognized Fran Tinker, custodian, Talladega County Central High;
Recognized Christy Seasborn, special education teacher, B.B.Comer; and
Deemed February as Career Tech Education Month;
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.