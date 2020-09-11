Talladega County BOE sees slight decrease in funding for fiscal year 2021

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education held its first budget hearing for the coming fiscal year Friday afternoon at the Central Office.
No action was taken on the budget Friday, but the board will hold a second public hearing Monday afternoon at 3:30 before voting to approve it.
The balanced budget presented by Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and Chief Schools Financial Officer Avery Embry projects revenues and expenditures for the coming year at $90,105,873. Just under 67 percent of projected revenue will come from the state, according to the budget presented Friday.
Just over half of expenditures (50.29 percent) will go directly to instruction, and another 17.25 percent will go to instructional support.
The system is expected to begin and end the coming fiscal year with a $4 million fund balance.
State foundation funding is budgeted at $44.9 million, down slightly from $45.2 million last year. Decreased enrollment this year means the loss of 5.77 teacher units across the system.
Other funding sources will also be down in the coming year, with federal monies declining from $12.9 million to $12.4 million, and local funds will dip from $25.8 million to $25.5 million.
“These are not huge amounts, but every little bit counts,” Lacey said. “We should be very glad it’s not more.”
Lacey and Embry picked out three specific schools to illustrate the way the teacher units were allocated and augmented when possible.
At Childersburg Middle School, average enrollment last year was 405.35, which translates to 20.20 teacher units, one principal, half an assistant principal, a counselor and a librarian paid for by the state. The school also earns an additional 1.61 teachers through the Title I program, and funds the other half of the assistant principal position with local funds.
Sycamore Elementary is a smaller school, with an average enrollment of 199.3, which gives it 13.07 teacher units, one principal, no assistant principal, half a counselor and half a librarian. Lacey said in this case, half a teacher unit is used to fund a full-time counselor, and the school shares a librarian with Childersburg Elementary School. There is no assistant principal here.
Lincoln High School’s units are based on an average enrollment of 559.75, which gives it 31.18 teacher units, a principal, an assistant principal, 1 1/2 counselors and librarian. In this case, Lacey said, the half counselor is actually that, a retired counselor who is returning to work part time.
Lacey also praised the board for making the decision 13 years ago to make sure every student has a personal device of some sort and that the system’s technology was kept somewhat current.
“Some systems have not been able to get this equipment or build up the expertise in using it,” she said. “Because of this board’s vision, we were able to phase in, pinch and save to do something that we just didn’t have the money to do in one huge initiative.”
Also Friday, the board:
Voted 3-0 to accept the resignations of Donna Brown (special education teacher at B.B. Comer High) and Angel Hill (Childersburg High special education instructional assistant and bus assistant). Board members Mike Turner and Joan Doyle were absent;
Transferred Margaret Pace from bus driver at Drew Middle to bus driver/career tech route at Drew Middle; and Brandy Tarwater from 11-month custodian at Munford Elementary to 12-month custodian at Munford Elementary;
Approved a capital plan for the coming year;
Voted to renew the board’s membership with the Alabama Association of School Boards;
Renewed the board’s coverage through the Alabama Trust for Boards of Education, of which Embry is a member;
Passed a resolution recognizing September as Attendance Month;
Reappointed John Offord to the County Board of Equalization; and
Expelled a student.