Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Monday unanimously voted to reject bids for a new career tech building at Lincoln High School for the construction of a tiny house.
According to Talladega County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the bids were over budget.
“The bids were for a structure to help with the designing of a tiny home in Mr. Wesley Yoder’s building construction class at Lincoln High School,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to learn more about construction trade, including the ins and outs of design, electrical, plumbing and more. We are looking at a better, cost-effective solution to support the project. The bids that we received were just more than we could afford to spend.”
Bids were submitted by Boatner Construction Co. Inc., George Hicks Construction Inc., Hurst Construction LLC and Williford Orman Construction LLC.
Hurst Construction proposed the lowest bid of $651,000.
“We have budgeted approximately $300,000 to $350,000 for the building,” said Kelvin Cunningham, director of operations for Talladega County Schools. “We will go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to help everything move forward safely and smoothly for the students enrolled in the class.”
Cunningham said the building construction class includes Lincoln, Munford and Talladega County Central high school students.
Currently, students in Yoder’s class are building the tiny house in a shed on Lincoln High’s campus, Cunningham said.
In other business, the board:
• Recognized Kathy Liner, pre-K instructional assistant, A.H. Watwood Elementary; and Candace Presley, itinerant school licensed practical nurse, Childersburg Middle;
• Approved the following personnel changes:
New Hires: Emily McElrath, special education instructional assistant, B.B. Comer Elementary; and Larry Morris, bus driver, Sycamore Elementary.
Resignations: Brenda Campbell, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Fayetteville High; Anna Cleveland, special education instructional assistant/bus assistant, B.B. Comer High; Sandra Douthitt, CNP assistant, Munford High; and Charles Evans, custodian, Lincoln Elementary.
Transfers: Rachel McKenzie, CNP assistant at Munford Elementary to CNP assistant at Stemley Road Elementary; and Tabitha Wheeler, special education instructional assistant at B.B. Comer Elementary to special education instructional assistant/bus assistant at B.B. Comer High.
Leaves of absence: Kelsey Bombard, first-grade teacher, Sycamore Elementary; Jessica Brannon, second-grade teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; McKayla Hester, first-grade teacher, B.B. Comer Elementary; and Breanna Twymon, special education teacher, Lincoln Elementary.
Termination: Brenton Tolson, physical education teacher, Stemley Road Elementary.
• Approved refunding a supplement for two employees health insurance plan;
• Approved the 2019-20 foster care plan;
• Approved an out-of-state field trip request for 74 gifted students to visit Stone Mountain, GA, on Oct. 25;
• Approved an out-of-state field trip request for 65 gifted third-graders to visit the Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga, TN, on Nov. 5;
• Approved an out-of-state field trip request for 48 gifted fourth-graders to attend Breakout Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN, and Stone Mountain, GA, on Nov. 7;
• Approved an out-of-state field trip request for 81 gifted sixth-graders to visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL, on Feb. 24-28 2020; and
• Nominated board members Mike Turner and Sandra Tuck as delegates and board member Joan Doyle as alternate to the Alabama Association of School Boards Annual Convention and Delegate Assembly on Dec. 5-7, 2019.
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
