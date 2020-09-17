Talladega County BOE receives update on Beacon Virtual Academy

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education heard an update on the Beacon Virtual Academy during a called meeting and budget hearing Monday afternoon.
The board voted to approve a tight but balanced $90 million budget following the hearing.
The Beacon Academy is the distance learning program instituted for students who would not be returning to staggered classes during the first part of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Superintendent Dr. Suzane Lacey, the program involves about 640 K-5 students, 37 teachers and one lead facilitator at the elementary level, and more than 1,000 students in grades 6-12 at the high school level, with 23 certified teachers and another lead facilitator.
The high school program uses the APEX system, in which the student is allowed to set the pace of learning within what Lacey characterized as a “scaffold … with the tools to succeed embedded in it.”
Donna Hudson is the facilitator for the elementary program, and Vanessa Scott is over the high school program. Dr. Brooke Morgan, the district’s coordinator of innovative learning, said she was particularly proud of the teachers who had managed to pull together most of the Beacon program from scratch in about a month.
The program has also gotten many parents involved in their children’s education to a greater degree than ever before, Morgan said.
Lacey also praised the teachers involved in the program who were able to “masterfully connect the parts of the lesson” while everything from pets to parents edged into the picture and some students managed to fall asleep on the couch.
Lacey also said the system had received federal money from the Children’s Internet Protection Act to install filters and take other means to shield children from dangerous and inappropriate content online. The system also had a “digital citizenship training” program in place.
Morgan added the district was able to monitor students’ internet searches, email and Google Drive content on system-owned devices, with a particular watch for material involving violence or self-harm.
Also Monday, the board:
Was introduced to system lead nurse Shelly Curlee, who has been with the district for the past five years and has indispensable during the pandemic, Lacey said;
Accepted the resignation of B.B. Comer Special Education teacher Sheila McEwan and transferred Fayetteville bus driver Donald Stacey to the career tech route;
Accepted a $117,800 bid from Wilford Orman Construction of Pelham for toilet and sewer line renovations at Watwood Elementary; and
Announced the next board meeting would be Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Central Office.